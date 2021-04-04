Letter: Celebrate the diversity that makes America great

I know we like to sleep in occasionally, but it is way too late to continue napping. America.

We have a very serious problem in this country.

The last mass gathering was for slain Asian Americans. We have demonstrated for African Americans.

We have mourned for Jews killed in a synagogue. We stood in solidarity with Moslems and Hispanics. Isn’t it time we “got it?”

What do all these people have in common? The bigots among us see them as “other.” They are not “real” Americans.

I was once told to go back where I came from. I don’t think they meant Utica.

So, when is the next time we gather to grieve, mourn, denounce? For what minority will that be? And how soon? When will we all be seen as Americans not just people who look different, worship differently, speak accented English or love differently?

We are all Americans. Our diversity is our strength. That’s what makes America exceptional.

Sandra Myers

Williamsville