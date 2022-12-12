Letter: Celebrate some holidays during the entire year

Some holidays should be 365. Holidays should get back to traditional not commercial. Many holidays only need one day to celebrate, like New Years Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Groundhog Day, Presidents Day, D-Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Halloween and Election Day. Other holidays should be celebrated every day of the year. Examples: Valentine’s Day is not the only day that you say I love you to the one you love. Easter is not about candy and a Easter egg hunt but more about our creator and savior and not going to church for just one day. Mother’s Day, we must be closer more than just one day, Memorial Day is not just one day to remember our dead we should every day, Father’s Day is the same as Mother’s Day, without a father we would not be here, stay closer than one day. Grandparent’s Day, they love you and you should see them more than one day. Veterans Day should be every day to thank the men and women that helped to make America free. Thanksgiving is not the only day to have family and friends to get together for a dinner, any day, week or month, not just Thanksgiving. And last is Christmas. Christmas has gotten to be so commercial. People and children have forgotten what Christmas is all about. Christmas is for many people is the only day they go church. Go back to traditional holidays not commercial.