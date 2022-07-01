Letter: Celebrate our diversity on this national holiday

Soon the Fourth of July will be upon us, the holiday that truly celebrates all that this country stands for. I was thinking about that as I looked at a nickel, rubbing my finger across the words: e pluribus unum … out of the many, one. What a great idea and how it reflects our name, the United States.

Of course, that “united” did not come easily. Anyone who thinks that the painting of the Founding Fathers all gathered together is a complete picture is really naive. The members from the South, often rich plantation owners, had little in common with the printers, silversmiths and farmers of the North. Yet, after a number of amendments and really heated discussions, they were able to create this country out of a mix of different people.

It was a truly glorious experiment … and it has endured through a host of challenges, including the Civil War which almost split us in two. Yet this amazing country where people differ in religion, color, ethnic background, education, culture and finances, has managed to stay united.

Moreover, I can see the truth on that nickel reflected around me. I live on the West Side of Buffalo. My church across the street is full every Sunday with some Euro-Americans but also many, many Somali and Burmese (Myanmar) worshippers. It is so varied that there are four choirs … The houses around shine with people of every religion, color and background. Furthermore, within a few blocks there is wide economic difference. Still, like typical Buffalonians, we are good neighbors to each other.

My own neighborhood reminds me of what makes us great: our diversity. We are rich because we are all different. Each group that comes here has something special, some gift to offer that the rest of us may lack. For instance, would we ever have had the joy of jazz without African-Americans? Of course not, and we can ask the same question of every group. Yes, the United States has a special beauty: we are a better picture of the infinite God because we reflect God is so many ways.

So on the coming holiday, when you are saying grace over your corn on the cob and hotdog, remember to give thanks for our diversity.

Sr. Frances Deffge, SSMN

Buffalo