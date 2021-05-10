Letter: CDC must provide better guidance during pandemic

Delta is the last airline to open up the middle seat in their aircraft in an effort to boost revenue.

How can this be allowed when restaurants, bars, and sporting events must still restrict patronage?

It would appear that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has different rules for different businesses. Big businesses that have deep legal pockets which enable them to challenge federal guidelines.

Small businesses are not so fortunate and must still comply with social distancing and restricted occupancy requirements.

Lacking the financial reserves afforded big business, small businesses are forced to comply causing them financial hardship and lost patronage.

If we are ever going to overcome this pandemic, we need to see uniform guidelines that all must follow.

Hearing conflicting messages, people will choose the path of least resistance and push for reduced restrictions everywhere, which may lead to a resurgence of the virus.