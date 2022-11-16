Letter: Cazenovia ice rink is in need of repairs

My son’s hockey team plays out of Cazenovia ice rink in South Buffalo. This rink is a city-owned property that is in serious disrepair. The seating and heating is horrendous, there is a snack bar with no one to operate it, so it sits empty. Sometimes the vending machines work, and if you are lucky, there is toilet paper in the bathrooms. There is nowhere to sharpen skates and a part-time person to maintain everything inside. After emails to Christopher Scanlon and Cazenovia officials, I found out that Hasek’s Heroes is responsible for all of that. I did email Hasek’s Heroes and Brian Higgins and got no response from either of them. I have even tried to contact Hasek to no avail.

I wonder what he would say if he saw the condition of this rink. Someone has to step up on this. This rink is so embarrassing when visiting teams come in and they can’t even get a cup of hot cocoa. We pay the same price as other hockey teams at much better rinks. My hope is that we go play at one of those rinks next season.

Shame on the City of Buffalo and Hasek’s Heroes. With all the monies that were available from Covid-19 and the Wilson Foundation and municipal funds, you can’t tell me they can’t make this better. On the other hand, I guess we should be grateful to be open as other municipal rinks are closed. City leaders step up to the plate, please.

Kris Fisher

Buffalo