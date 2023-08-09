In 1959, my parents and other neighbors who owned property along the creek were informed by West Seneca town officials of the need for an easement to allow for the installation of a 24-inch sewer trunk line. When asked by the landowners, the town officials assured them that there would be no negative consequences to the project and the sewer line would not be an eyesore or even visible. The landowners signed the easement and were rewarded with a payment of one dollar.

Soon afterward the work began. I can remember the trench being dug across our lawn and the pipe being installed. It was not until the trunk line was completed that the town began installing manholes, not at grade level as everyone had expected but elevated. They were about five feet high and surrounded by large chunks of rock. The landowners were outraged as they believed that they had been deceived by the town requesting signing of the easement without informing them of the manhole details.

To satisfy the landowner’s complaints, the town officials agreed to have the elevated manholes replaced with grade level manholes with recessed solid covers. These manholes have remained in service for 64 years until this spring when the town without notice, installed elevated sections to the manholes changing their height from grade level to approximately four feet high.

We are told by the town that the elevated manholes have already been installed and to get over it. Now, they are threatening to take over our property by eminent domain. If the town is allowed to move forward without having followed proper procedures by informing landowners before acting, what will they be allowed to do next without our input? Even Gary Dickson admitted they should have gone about this differently but has offered no recourse now that it’s done. All we ask is to receive the same courtesy afforded to the landowners 64 years ago.

Ken Horton

West Seneca