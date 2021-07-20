Letter: Cawthorn’s foolish claims keep GOP chaos brewing

Recently, House of Representatives member Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, part of the brain trust of the Party of Trump, told his fellow attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (the annual convention of GOP members trying to position themselves farthest to the right) that if health care workers are allowed to go door-to-door in an effort to vaccinate Americans, the government “could then go door-to-door to take your guns. Then they could go door to door to take your Bibles.”

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives website, there are 1,714 ATF special agents as of December 2019. There are approximately 35,000 FBI agents, too, although included in that number are information technology people, intelligence analysts, scientists and language specialists – not just the storm troopers to whom Cawthorn refers.

Since over 40% of American households had at least one gun in 2020, and there are about 123 million U.S. households, then 49 million U.S. households have at least one gun. If we should be legitimately afraid of the less than 30,000 agents of the combined ATF and FBI confiscating our guns (without someone raising the alarm) those agents must be “special” indeed. And when would they find the time to gather up the Bibles too? Here’s an idea: don’t let them give you your shot in your gun room or in your library.