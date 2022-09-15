Letter: Caution on polio, monkeypox, but do not forget Lyme disease

Gov. Kathy Hochul declares a disaster emergency in New York State for polio.
So farn there has been one case of polio in Rockland County and we have a polio vaccine.
Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra declared monkeypox a national public health emergency.
Only 22,000 cases in nearly 80 countries since May and we have a monkeypox vaccine.
There have been 476,000 cases of Lyme disease this year and nothing but denial.
I’m declaring an Ignorance Emergency.
Phil Parshall
Amherst