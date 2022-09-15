 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Caution on polio, monkeypox, but do not forget Lyme disease

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Gov. Kathy Hochul declares a disaster emergency in New York State for polio.

So farn there has been one case of polio in Rockland County and we have a polio vaccine.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra declared monkeypox a national public health emergency.

Only 22,000 cases in nearly 80 countries since May and we have a monkeypox vaccine.

There have been 476,000 cases of Lyme disease this year and nothing but denial.

People are also reading…

I’m declaring an Ignorance Emergency.

Phil Parshall

Amherst

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News