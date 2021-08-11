Letter: Catholics should reflect on the fundamentals of faith

The real tragedy of American Catholic bishops targeting Catholic political leaders is that the bishops have focused the spotlight away from the church’s most fundamental Christian belief. We are all children of a God of infinite love and endless mercy, and the Eucharist is the spiritual food we need as we inevitably stumble along the path of life. During his life, Christ gave us only two commandments and they both involved “love,” love God above all else and love your neighbor as yourself. His love and mercy extends to saints and sinners alike, a comforting thought in a world where we are all sinners, are all flawed and are all undeserving. God’s love is always there, and all we need to do is open the door and let him in.

I exhort my fellow Catholics to see past the church scandals and controversies and find a place of worship that does more than just fulfill their weekly Mass requirement. A holy roller I’ve never been, and my own journey has been a rather circuitous one. Only by a serendipitous confluence of events did I end up at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, an oasis of Catholic faith on the city’s far Eastside. It’s a place where everyone is welcome – no sin too great, orientation and life situation have all been torn down. Even a crusty skeptical old man like myself is welcome, Together we support one another on our individual journey of faith. I encourage my fellow Catholic believers to go back to the roots of their religion and find an oasis of faith which will nurture and support their journey unimpeded by the trial and turmoil swirling about.