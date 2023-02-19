The Diocese of Buffalo is in a terrible position. For decades, Buffalo Catholics have had a luxury not afforded to many others around the world. The choice of where to worship and whom to worship with. Now, due to various circumstances, that comfort is being taken away. But, as Pope Benedict XVI said, “You were not made for comfort. You were made for greatness.”

The challenges Catholic communities face are just that. Challenges. Challenges that must be faced together. If we are forced to attend a different church at a different time with different people, good. We now have the opportunity to build new communities better than the ones we have now.

It’s no secret that priestly vocations are down, and the men who have answered the call to priestly life are suffering for that. For the laity to expect that their only responsibility as a Catholic is to “get our tickets punched” every Sunday does a disservice to these great men who have devoted their lives to serving them. The least we can do is accept their leadership with joy and hope for the greatness that God has in store for the Catholics of Buffalo.

Patrick McGowan

Orchard Park