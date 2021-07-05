Letter: Catholics, ‘do-gooder’ clergy must respect the Eucharist

It’s shocking (or is it?) that so many Catholics, including some do-gooder clergy, no longer take seriously the presence of the body and blood of Jesus in the Eucharist.

Fallen-away Catholics like Joe Biden and Andrew Cuomo who take Communion are committing a sacrilege, a sin more serious than their apostasy over traditional Judeo-Christian marriage and the life of the unborn. Christian charity demands that they be protected from themselves until they go to confession.

Just as the Israelites were saved from the Angel of Death by painting their doorways with the blood of a lamb, we are saved from spiritual death by the “Lamb of God” who shed his blood on the cross. And just as those Israelites ate the flesh of the lamb in the safety of their homes, Christians consume the flesh of the Lamb of God himself in church.

As for Jesus’ compassion for sinners, cited by other letter writers, it never applied to those who knew better than to approach God in a cavalier manner. In his parable about the wedding feast (Matthew 22:12), a guest is turned away for refusing to put on a wedding garment (which historians tell us was always offered by the wedding host to those without one). All of us sinners are dressed in rags until we return to the faith.

Anthony Cardinale

Buffalo