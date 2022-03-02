Letter: Catholic Relief Services is here to help Ukraine

As I watched the events of Vladimir Putin’s war in Eastern Europe unfold on television yesterday, my habitual reaction to worldly crises started to kick in. I was reminded of the question that a war correspondent asks at the end of the film “The Year of Living Dangerously:” What must we do? One answer immediately came to mind – donate to Catholic Relief Services.

CRS is the official humanitarian aid agency of the U.S. Catholic community. It began in 1943 by the Catholic Bishops of the United States to serve World War II survivors and since then it has achieved worldwide recognition for its enormous success in assisting indigenous people in over 100 countries while operating with very low overhead expenses. Its relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response and through cooperation with many established international programs.

Recently CRS has been working with Caritas Ukraine to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and to shore up resources, local health agencies and vital infrastructure which will surely be severely impacted in the coming weeks and months. If the generous people of Buffalo are wondering “what must we do?” this is one sure way of directly helping.