Letter: Catholic hierarchy cannot judge Biden

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has moved forward with early plans to deny Communion to President Biden because he supports abortion rights. What a farce! The Catholic hierarchy has no moral authority to judge Biden. These men who would deny Communion to the President are the very same men who for decades orchestrated a criminal cover up of the rampant sexual abuse of children by the Catholic clergy.

These bishops’ disgraceful behavior has not only bankrupted the moral authority of the Catholic Church but has also financially bankrupted the church. Where was the moral outrage of these bishops when the presidency was presided over by Donald Trump, the antithesis of everything that Christ taught? When the U. S. Conference of Catholic Bishops deny themselves access to Communion, then they can pass judgment on the president. Someone once said, “He who is without sin among you, let him be the first to cast a stone.” Gee, I wonder who that was?