Letter: Catholic Health delivers when it comes to vaccine

On Dec 28, I received the first of my two Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. As an “essential” worker (chaplain in various Catholic Health hospitals, Covid-19 units and nursing homes) and elderly (75) I was asked if I wanted to receive the vaccine. After responding yes to the e-mail, I was called in a matter of days by Catholic Health to arrange an appointment which occurred only a few days later.

I arrived at South Buffalo Mercy at the appointed time and was immediately met by a pleasant staff that instructed me in the process and assisted me in filling out the necessary forms. I waited about five minutes and was directed to a nurse for the administration of the vaccine.

As always in these situations, I tried to distract myself from the approaching needle and was surprised that before I realized it, it was over after feeling practically nothing. As with everyone else receiving the vaccine, I was directed to a chair to wait out a 15 minute recovery period that was exactly entered in a sign over my head.