Letter: Catholic Health administrators should return part of salaries

“This is not sustainable. The dam is going to break.”

The above warning comes from one of the striking nurses at Catholic Health (CH). And following weeks of contract negotiations, what did CH offer its workers in its initial contract proposal?

1. Slash wages by up to 10% after inflation.

2. Lower retirement benefits.

3. Increase health care premium costs.

4. Fail to address inadequate staffing levels, the No. 1 priority of workers.

It is important to note that in the 2016 contract, Catholic Health had agreed to staffing improvement language. In the years since, it has ignored that pledge.

Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan receives more than $1 million annual salary, while the company’s next top 11 administrators receive in total more than $7 million.

May I offer a modest proposal? U.S. corporate CEOs, including those from Delta, Marriott, Dick’s, Ford and GE, have returned significant portions of their salaries to assist their employees during these challenging times. May I respectfully suggest CH administrators do the same, perhaps thereby enabling increases in staffing levels.