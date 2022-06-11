Letter: Catholic Church should pay more attention to Jesus' teachings

I am constantly amazed how often leaders of the Catholic Church use their personal beliefs to bend religion. Clergy who have molested children remain priests with Communion privileges, yet women like Nancy Pelosi are denied it. This recent proclamation is yet another grandstanding occasion that reflects poorly on the Church.

The history of the clergy in its treatment of women is atrocious. For instance, common practice in the 15th century was to burn so-called witches at the stake. Another obvious blunder is that despite the wealth of disputed evidence from biblical scholars, many priests still refer to Mary Magdalene as a prostitute. Today, for the more mature, she is known as the “Apostle of the Apostles.” Denying women priesthood, the right to birth control, or to a safe abortion are just a few of the rules used to proclaim power over women today.

In studying the teachings of Jesus, one sees clearly his chosen path of love, compassion and non judgement. Jesus was widely known for calling out people like the Archbishop of San Francisco for his abuse of power and self righteousness.

It’s obvious the old boys club in the Catholic church wants to maintain its exclusivity. There is great fear of a woman’s strength, power and spirit. If only more Christian leaders today would catch up with the teachings of Jesus.

Patti Meyer Lee

Buffalo