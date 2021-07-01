Letter: Catholic Church makes no political judgments

If I may use her own words, the June 25 letter writer is wrong on so many levels. First, like so many others, she uses the phrase “reproductive rights” as a cover for what she really means; namely, abortion, the killing of fetuses and children in the womb. The church’s position on abortion has been clear for centuries as well as same sex marriage. “Marriage equality” is just another cover by today’s newspeak to mean same sex marriage has the same status and dignity as the marriage of a man and woman.
The writer then goes on to create a syllogism that connects the church’s perennial teaching on artificial birth control with pedophilia. Nice try. If everyone is ignoring the church, as she states, her conclusion carries no weight. Likewise, she conveniently ignores the fact that Catholic Charities of Buffalo and throughout the country have successfully placed thousands of children in adoptive homes over the past 100 years. It seems to me her concern is not about the children but same sex couples.
This, however, could be a great addition to the work of Planned Parenthood. Furthermore, the last time I looked, admission to the table of the Lord is open to anyone who is baptized and commits to the faith of the church. We also have a conscience that stands before God. This is what the bishops are struggling with; namely, balancing any scandal caused by Joe Biden’s position and the demand of individual conscience.
The writer throws in a bald statement that the church oppresses its members, especially women, controlling their sex lives. This is the argument used by the serpent in the garden to Eve: God doesn’t want you to be free; do your thing. Every priest knows he cannot promote any political candidate or risk consequences. We are obligated, however, to clarify the church’s position on issues in the public arena.
Finally, she mentions that Catholics are leaving in droves. This is true of established churches across the board; that is, except in Africa and Asia where the church is growing. I guess they are not as enlightened there as we are in the United States.
Rev. Angelo Chimera
Buffalo