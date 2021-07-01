Letter: Catholic Church makes no political judgments

If I may use her own words, the June 25 letter writer is wrong on so many levels. First, like so many others, she uses the phrase “reproductive rights” as a cover for what she really means; namely, abortion, the killing of fetuses and children in the womb. The church’s position on abortion has been clear for centuries as well as same sex marriage. “Marriage equality” is just another cover by today’s newspeak to mean same sex marriage has the same status and dignity as the marriage of a man and woman.

The writer then goes on to create a syllogism that connects the church’s perennial teaching on artificial birth control with pedophilia. Nice try. If everyone is ignoring the church, as she states, her conclusion carries no weight. Likewise, she conveniently ignores the fact that Catholic Charities of Buffalo and throughout the country have successfully placed thousands of children in adoptive homes over the past 100 years. It seems to me her concern is not about the children but same sex couples.