Letter: Catholic Church makes deadly, wrong decisions

Philadelphia’s Catholic Charities Adoption Services was recently in the news because of its policy of refusing to place children with same-sex couples. Ironic, isn’t it? For decades, their church didn’t think twice about placing thousands of innocent children into the hands of pedophile priests, then hiding the fact that they’d done so. But openly place a child with a loving LGBTQ couple? No way.

More recently, we’ve learned that at Roman Catholic mission schools for indigenous children in Canada, the bodies of at least 1,100 children have been found in unmarked graves.

It is expected that more will be found, and a similar search is now underway in the U.S.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked the Pope to come to his country and apologize for his church’s crimes. Again, the irony: it’s acceptable to abuse native children to death in missions designed to destroy their language and culture, but place one with a same-sex couple who want to give a child a loving home? No way.

It seems clear that the church and children are a toxic mix. That was certainly my experience with Catholic education in the 1950s and 60s. Philadelphia’s RC adoption services probably see themselves as taking a very high-minded, moral stand against the great evil of same-sex love.