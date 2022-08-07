Letter: Catholic Church keeps wasting time and money

So now, the Catholic Church is turning parishes into “families,” overworking the remaining priests until they are forced to retire or burn out.

While the Catholic Church continues to decline, consolidate, sell and close buildings, other faiths are actually building or buying buildings to accommodate the increase of their “families,” even having to rent movie theaters on special holidays to accommodate attendance. It is ironic that some old Catholic Churches have been purchased by other faiths that have no problem filling the same buildings. Some even have annexes that simulcast services to avoid overcrowding.

The writing is on the wall. The Catholic Church has to get with the times and modernize before they get eaten up.

Let priests get married, let women become priests, get rid of all the silly antiquated customs that make young people run, stick to religious issues and stay out of political hot buttons.

Why is it that churches such as “The Chapel” must hire parking attendants and traffic controllers during their services because of the volume of people that attend their services?

Fun fact: the average age of a Catholic is 73 years old, the average age of a parishioner of the “chapel” is 28 years old (as of March 2020).

Young people are out there looking for religion, and the Catholic Church, because of its antiquated customs, mandates and standards, continues to push them away while simultaneously wasting time, energy and money trying to figure out how to increase attendance.

Just look at the attendance at the recent “Kingdom Bound” event held recently. It was so refreshing to see the pictures in The Buffalo News of all the young people seriously praying and enjoying true Christian fellowship. By the way, was there any Catholic representation at that event?

It is obvious the kids are out there looking for a religious place to belong.

Tom Oliver

Buffalo