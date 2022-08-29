Letter: Catholic Church decline can be better explained

The Aug. 20 writer, “Popes, bishops wrongly dismiss religious days,” blames “the pope and his bishops for watering down our church, you wonder why no one attends” The writer is way, way off and seems stuck in the 1950s when the Catholic Church was huge in ethnic Western New York and rituals and rules were how the faith was administered.

I grew up in Catholic education in the 50s and one of more enlightening changes over these decades is that folks more often think for themselves and seek truth without turning to the catechism. The Roman Church is failing because of the faulty premise of its existence. Why is Jesus a “savior”? Save us from what? If God exists and is omnipotent by what rationale would he/it need to be appeased? He sends his son down here to be slaughtered. What kind of thinking is that? (hint: Old Testament). Oh, to save us from Original Sin. Think about it logically and without the nun holding the pointer over you. “Original Sin” is a silly idea.

Humanity worldwide continues to look for the possibility of something greater than ourselves, which is a beautiful thought. Some folks choose to have faith which is their business. Does the creator of the universe and all life care if I eat meat on Friday or go to church on Aug. 15?

The great writer and contemporary thinker Christopher Hitchens brought ecclesiastical thinking into the open. None of this “it’s a mystery” Hitchens challenged the antiquated notion “God gave us free will” He rejects that goofy idea as an oxymoron and the desire of people who want to be told how to behave (and how others should behave). No thanks.

David Casassa

Cheektowaga