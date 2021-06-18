Letter: Catholic Charities Appeal will uplift many lives

As chair of the 2021 Appeal supporting Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith, I'm very grateful to the more than 28,000 financially able donors who took to heart the second greatest commandment Christ gave us: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”

They did not limit themselves to neighbors they liked or neighbors who were like them. They did not withhold charity because they were mad at anyone or at any situation. They did not need to be coaxed or flattered. They know their donations cannot be used to pay legal fees in Diocesan lawsuits. They believed Christ who said we'll be judged by how we treat the least of our brothers.

They helped us in this 97th annual Appeal to improve the lives of 150,000 neighbors from “womb to tomb.” We are the most comprehensive human services provider, reaching all eight Western New York counties.

Just a $1 donation can be tripled or quadrupled through services we provide for government agencies and via service fees. It's not just money that is multiplied, it's solutions. Please support the annual Appeal by June 30 to work to solve hunger, addiction, loneliness and anxiety through our 51 programs across Western New York.

Rick Cronin

Town of Tonawanda