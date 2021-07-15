Letter: Catholic bishops take a stand against Biden’s pro-choice views

Recently, much has been said and written about the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and President Biden receiving Communion. While I am somewhat neutral on the abortion issue, I feel the need to comment. Having grown up attending Catholic schools, it was always taught that abortion was among the most grievous of sins. For instance, if a Catholic doctor or nurse as much as dared to even assist in an abortion, they would be flirting with the eternal fire. etc. I can remember one priest in high school, went so far as to place photos of aborted fetuses on the blackboard. I guess you could say they trained us well.