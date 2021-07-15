Letter: Catholic bishops take a stand against Biden’s pro-choice views

Recently, much has been said and written about the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and President Biden receiving Communion. While I am somewhat neutral on the abortion issue, I feel the need to comment. Having grown up attending Catholic schools, it was always taught that abortion was among the most grievous of sins. For instance, if a Catholic doctor or nurse as much as dared to even assist in an abortion, they would be flirting with the eternal fire. etc. I can remember one priest in high school, went so far as to place photos of aborted fetuses on the blackboard. I guess you could say they trained us well.
When pro-choice, Catholic Senator John Kerry ran against President Bush in 2004, I can remember feeling a little confused when every Sunday the evening news would show Sen. Kerry and the priest who said mass that day, embraced in a photo op. The same can be said about the late Sen. Edward Kennedy and the late Gov. Mario Cuomo. Both men flaunted their Catholicism, along with their pro choice beliefs, with very little repercussion from the church.
So now we have a pro-choice, Catholic president. For the bishops to not rally against Biden, they would risk being like a school yard bully or the man behind the curtain in the Wizard of Oz. talking tough and blowing smoke, but then backing away when someone bigger came along.
Robert Peterson
Hamburg