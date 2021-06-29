Letter: Catholic bishops’ stance seems antithetical to dogma

I am an actively engaged Catholic and am opposed to abortion. But I strongly object to the position taken by the U.S. Catholic Bishops at their recent gathering to deny the Eucharist to Catholics in public office who violate church teachings. My objection has nothing to do with abortion, but everything to do with excluding and punishing those who are judged to be in error.

I have found in life that “WWJD?” or “What would Jesus do?” is a good guide to living in the world and being in relationship with others. It seems very clear to me that Jesus did not turn away those who were not traditionally observant Jews or those who were sinners. All were welcomed to his table, perhaps particularly sinners. At the Last Supper, Jesus said to his disciples, “This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me.” It is hard to imagine that he would have withheld that offer for bad behavior.

Imagine how Catholics who come to mass only at Christmas and Easter would feel if they were told that they could not receive the Eucharist without seeking absolution because they violated church teaching that attendance at weekly mass is an obligation.