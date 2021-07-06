Letter: Catholic bishops do not single out politicians

I felt compelled to respond to a June 29 letter in which the writer implies Catholic bishops are creating a document that intends to exclude and punish Catholics in public office, who violate church teaching on abortion by denying them the Eucharist. The writer also referred to a scripture reading from St. Paul.

The bishops are not punishing anyone, on the contrary, they are exhibiting love, by attempting to help confused/misled individuals. I recommend people read the actual statements attributed to Bishop Kevin Rhoades, who is the chair of the Doctrine Committee that will oversee the creation of the draft document. He makes clear this document will be addressed to “all Catholics” – not just politicians and said the focus will be on “Eucharistic consistency,” and canon law that forbids Communion from people who are “conscious of serious sin” or “publicly unworthy.” Rhoades went on to say: “these disciplinary laws have a medicinal, rather than punitive, purpose.”

In regard to the writer’s St. Paul reference, I suggest one exam another scriptural quote from St. Paul: “Whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord unworthily will have to answer for the body and blood of the Lord.” (1 Cor 11:27).