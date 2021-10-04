 Skip to main content
Letter: Casting write-in votes requires extra vigilance
For voters seeking to use the write-in option for a candidate for any elected office, be sure to use proper procedure or form to make sure your vote counts. The Erie County Board of Elections should make the general public aware of this procedure to be fair to all voters. If not done properly, your vote will not count.

With all the trials and tribulations going on in Buffalo right now, I would hate to see your write-in candidate lose because a simple thing like checking a box or spelling a name wrong negated your vote. Be aware. Educate yourself. Make your vote count.

Linda Riederer

Hamburg

