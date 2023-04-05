It is disconcerting, to say the least, to see an egregious example of “the Death of Truth” so close to home, and from someone seeking a position of public trust.

Chrissy Casilio knowingly disseminated disinformation and vicious gossip on Twitter in order to “provoke conversation and influence the algorithm.” She justified her actions as “a marketing PR person,” rather than as a professional with any sense of responsibility.

This kind of assault on truth is hurtful, malicious, unprofessional and unpatriotic. But she now “has some regrets”.

Why now?

Dan Corcoran

Williamsville