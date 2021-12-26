Letter: Cash’s plan for raises draws an unfair line

Kriner Cash’s suggestion for pay raises for non-union employees of The Buffalo Board of Education is a slap in the face to all the union employees who settled contracts. They are getting pay raises in the range of 2%, for contracts that took years to settle without any raises. Cash’s justification is non-union employees worked hard during the pandemic. This implies that union employees did not work hard during the pandemic and their efforts don’t justify a raise.

The implication of Cash’s suggestion is that non-union work harder and deserve extraordinary pay raises. Who gets a 40% pay raise today?

This demonstrates that there is a class system within the Buffalo Board of Education. One class made up of union employees who don’t work hard, have contracts that aren’t settled for years, and who don’t deserve a decent raise. The other is the class of non-union employees, who work hard and deserve extraordinary raises.

Cash talks about the Buffalo Board of Education as being a family. In his view a family of haves and have nots.

John Reid

Buffalo