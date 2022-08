Looks like Adam Zyglis is still very much on the “Trump-Train.” He is obsessed with him. With all the huge problems in our country, he chooses to focus on Trump. I firmly believe that if the Democrats had one iota of proof of any crime or wrongdoing by Trump they would have brought it out already. They have nothing. They are totally scared of him and the thought of him running again. He will expose the D.C. swamp and all its corruption.