Letter: Cartoonist presents wrongheaded viewpoint
Does Adam Zyglis actually equate the left’s call to cancel Joe Rogan with conservatives’ objections to such anti-white hatred propaganda as the 1619 project and critical race theory? And it’s not like Rogan is the first celebrity that the left has attempted to cancel. To hear the left tell it, the people we have to worry about are the “white nationalists” in our midst, a tiny, poorly-defined group who are supposedly a threat to democracy and much more dangerous than any foreign terrorist organization. Zyglis’ unserious virtue-signaling reveals a one-sided, intellectually lazy view that reflects poorly on the paper he works for.

John Kempkes

Cheektowaga

