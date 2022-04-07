Letter: Cartoonist is on the ‘correct’ political spectrum on Trump

While it is understandable to a fair-minded reader why Adam Zyglis continues to publish cartoons critical of former President Trump instead of focusing on the current president’s administration, the fact remains that what he is doing is the equivalent of a sports reporter who covered the Bills in the early 2000s going after the coach and general manager who’d been fired the previous year or two at the same time the current team is losing game after game. Such a writer would be out of a job in short order. Of course Zyglis needn’t worry about losing his job. He’s on “the right side” of the political spectrum which is, after, all that matters.