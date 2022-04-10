 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cartoonist is correct in criticizing Trump

A recent letter writer would like to see our political cartoonist fired for continued Trump coverage. Really? Beginning with the last two months of his term, Donald Trump makes sure he is in the news every day, continuing his efforts to subvert the election process in his favor.

Republicans not only see no need to sanction this traitor, but are poised to renominate him. A journalist who doesn’t cover this atrocity deserves to be fired. The writer needs to examine the facts before creating his narrative, not cherry pick them afterwards.

Jeff Whitney

Buffalo

