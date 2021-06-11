Letter: Cartoon smartly depicts inequities in our society

Wonderful Wizard of Id cartoon in the June 6 Buffalo News. The king explains a tax increase as due to support of homeless shelters. Then asserts: Politics 101: Blame the poor.

How true. As the 55 largest corporations in the United States pay no taxes, and I, as a retiree, pay at a higher tax rate than those corporations who do pay taxes, I wish our conservative friends would become more aware of the irony of at least one of the most egregious inequities in our society.