 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cartoon smartly depicts inequities in our society
0 comments

Letter: Cartoon smartly depicts inequities in our society

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Wonderful Wizard of Id cartoon in the June 6 Buffalo News. The king explains a tax increase as due to support of homeless shelters. Then asserts: Politics 101: Blame the poor.

How true. As the 55 largest corporations in the United States pay no taxes, and I, as a retiree, pay at a higher tax rate than those corporations who do pay taxes, I wish our conservative friends would become more aware of the irony of at least one of the most egregious inequities in our society.

Madeline Augustine

Orchard Park

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News