Letter: Cartoon mocking Beasley lacks sense of civility
Adam Zyglis’ cartoons lack an essential ingredient: humor. His cartoon of Cole Beasley certainly has none. His commentary is simply a nasty, personal attack on Beasley. We all have a right to our opinions. And we have a right to express our opinions. People disagree, often, and that is perfectly fine, of course. Zyglis can disagree with Beasley’s stance on the Covid-19 vaccination, but his characterization of Beasley as “ignorant” tells us more about Zyglis than it does about anything else.

David Heisch

East Aurora

