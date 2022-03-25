 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cartoon captures irony in judicial selection
Letter: Cartoon captures irony in judicial selection

I laughed out loud when I saw Adam Zyglis’ cartoon of Judge Jackson rating Congress a 1 on a scale of 1 to 10. I wonder what everyone thought of the circus with Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. That was an embarrassment.

Lynn Avery

West Seneca

