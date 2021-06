Regarding Adam Zyglis’ cartoon in the June 23 Buffalo News in which he drew a cartoon of Cole Beasley with an anti-vax button and proceeded to call him ignorant, and a picture of Carl Nassib revealing that he is gay.

I have no problem with anybody being who they want to be, its everyone’s right to choose how they live. What I don’t think is right is Zyglis calling Beasley ignorant for his own beliefs.