Letter: Carrying guns is not a God-given right

I am both hopeful and doubtful that meaningful legislation will be enacted regarding gun access and availability. There seems to be a multiplicity of excuses from some gun owners and politicians as to why any change, and I emphasize any change will take place. This is regardless of poll after poll across the country favors change.

One excuse that I have heard from NRA officials and some gun proponents is the it is their “God given right to own and carry guns.” God has nothing to do with it and to hide behind God and their ridiculous interpretation of the second amendment is both blasphemous and absurd.