Letter: Carousel is tribute to advocates, volunteers

Kudos to all involved in bringing the wonderful carousel to our waterfront. The dream and hard work of Joan Bozer and many others have given the community a charming gift. We walked the circumference of it after our ride recently and marveled at the historically accurate and lovely paintings that adorn the inner mechanism. My favorite was the apple pickers. I understand that a whole cadre of volunteer painters, some of whom commuted from distant suburbs for a whole year! were responsible for painting all the animals and the surrounding plaques. They are carefully and expertly executed … take a look! It’s simply amazing. Our community is grateful that so many worked for such a long time to bring this attraction to our waterfront.