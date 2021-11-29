Letter: Carlson makes sense on issue of tribalism

I am certainly not a fan of Tucker Carlson, as he and other commentators at both ends of the political spectrum stir up anger and suspicion in their listeners and readers. To me, that only seems to widen the divisions present in our country today.

Then I read something from one of Carlson’s recent programs that seemed to make such good sense to me. I quote it here: “This is an instinct older than civilization itself and is, in fact, a challenge to civilization itself. This is the kind of thinking that leads to tribalism. Tribalism is the belief that my team is always right and your team is barely human. Tribalism has been around for as long as people have been around. It’s never gone away. It just lurks beneath the surface of societies, all societies. One of the main goals of any civilization is to suppress tribalism so that we can live together without killing one another.”