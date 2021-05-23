Letter: Caring for fellow humans means getting vaccinated

A recent letter to this column decried the non-existent rule mandating Covid-19 vaccination as an assault on liberty. Freedom, however, is not a free lunch. Only when we act to support one another, our community and our institutions do we protect ourselves from anarchy.

We have never had the freedom to act with total impunity. Society, in its wisdom, prohibits conduct that injures fellow citizens and weakens our community. No one believes that laws against assault, robbery or drunken driving are infringements on their personal liberty.

We entrust our elected leaders to weigh the benefits of any new regulation against the risks to freedom that it may impose. In the case of potential vaccine mandates, the judgment should be informed by experts in epidemiology and infectious disease, rather than by cable news commentators or politicians seeking a sound bite. We may not like rules that result, just as we may not like traffic laws, but we are obliged to obey them.

It is unlikely that a Covid-19 vaccine mandate will be enacted anywhere in this country. We should understand, though, that while the Constitution gives us the freedom to act in a selfish and irresponsible manner, it does not create an obligation to do so. If you choose to forego vaccination, thereby putting society and your fellow citizens at risk, then you do not get to call yourself a patriot.