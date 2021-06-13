Letter: Caring for each other means getting vaccinated

The virus that causes Covid-19 is an RNA pathogen which mutates more readily, causing variant strains. Several stains have emerged; fortunately most are vulnerable to the present vaccines (so far.) When people get infected, they become hosts for the virus, replication occurs and mutations can and do happen. Even the variant strains can mutate further.

If the population is not adequately vaccinated, there is great risk that a mutation will eventually develop that is not vulnerable to our current vaccines. When this happens, forget about herd immunity as we will need to start all over again: develop new vaccines and revaccinate the population. Deja vu - and the cycle can repeat until we get it right.

We are, therefore, in a race against this virus and its variants and it is necessary that the population gets vaccinated ASAP.

Many prominent people, including Donald Trump and many athletes, have set a good example by getting vaccinated – some have said it is a patriotic duty. Mitch McConnell has said “there is no reason not to get vaccinated.” Pope Francis says it is a “moral obligation.”