Letter: Caregivers need support provided by legislation

Former first lady Rosalyn Carter was quoted as saying, “There are only four kinds of people in the world. Those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need a caregiver.”

As a daughter, sister, wife and mother I have had the good and blessed fortune to have experienced all so far. Caring for an elderly loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease has its unique challenges. As a daughter, I felt I was the best person to care for my dad as he lived through a rare dementia and my husband and I were fortunate to have been able to afford my work as full time out of the house caregiver. But boy I could have used some training and more support. Caregivers need the support and skills training the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act 2021 will provide.

Studies consistently show that women caregivers provide the intense, 24 hour care necessary for loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia, both exhausting and expensive. Nearly 19% of women either leave the workforce all together or reduce their hours because as a fulltime caregiver it is nearly impossible to do both. The work of giving care to a loved one with dementia is stressful on its own and coupled with the loss or reduction of income it can be overwhelming.