Letter: Care for infants occurs through social safety nets

Many of my so called pro-life friends will not vote for a Democrat because they consider them “Baby Killers” for supporting a woman’s right to choose. I have been looking at the facts.

The number one killer of children now is from gun violence. Democrats promote sensible gun laws. Republicans oppose them. The United States has the highest rate of infant mortality and maternal deaths in the industrialized world. That is because Republican states refuse to provide health care, food stamps, housing support or other life saving programs. States with Democrats in charge do provide these things, and Democrats in Congress always try to pass bills providing basic needs. Republicans always try to veto these. It seems to me that insisting on babies be born but refusing to make sure they can stay alive are the real “Baby Killers.”

Judy Capodicasa

Buffalo

