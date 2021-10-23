Letter: Carbon pricing’s time should arrive for U.S.

President Biden’s $150 billion clean electricity program has bitten the dust, as reported in the Oct. 16 News, dashing the hopes of many environmentalists that the U.S. had finally come to its senses and decided Earth is worth keeping habitable for humans. Meantime, climate change refuses to wait, instead drying out the American West, flooding coastal cities and baking the sunbelt.

All is not lost, though; the demise of that regulatory approach might well make room for, and increase interest in, an alternative that would drive down carbon emissions more rapidly, while protecting American jobs, adding nothing to the public debt, growing the economy, keeping government small and putting money in the pockets of those who need it most. That alternative is a carbon pricing program that adds a carbon fee to fossil fuels when they enter the economy and returns all fees collected to Americans in equal shares, accompanied by a border carbon adjustment (BCA).