Letter: Carbon pricing’s time should arrive for U.S.

President Biden’s $150 billion clean electricity program has bitten the dust, as reported in the Oct. 16 News, dashing the hopes of many environmentalists that the U.S. had finally come to its senses and decided Earth is worth keeping habitable for humans. Meantime, climate change refuses to wait, instead drying out the American West, flooding coastal cities and baking the sunbelt.
All is not lost, though; the demise of that regulatory approach might well make room for, and increase interest in, an alternative that would drive down carbon emissions more rapidly, while protecting American jobs, adding nothing to the public debt, growing the economy, keeping government small and putting money in the pockets of those who need it most. That alternative is a carbon pricing program that adds a carbon fee to fossil fuels when they enter the economy and returns all fees collected to Americans in equal shares, accompanied by a border carbon adjustment (BCA).
For years, economists have generally agreed that such a program is the most efficient and effective way to reduce carbon emissions. Implementation is extremely simple and inexpensive. Two thirds of Americans would receive more in refunds than they pay in fees. The free market is unleashed to shift production of goods and services to clean energy sources. The BCA – by which countries without carbon pricing importing goods to the U.S. must pay the carbon fee, and American companies exporting to such countries are refunded the fee – ensures American jobs and companies are not disadvantaged.
Carbon pricing’s time is now. Several senators, including Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, representing Oregon, indicate their openness to it. Additionally, more Americans than ever (70%) say they are “very” or “somewhat worried” about global warming.
Concerned citizens should ask Sen. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to include carbon pricing in the reconciliation package.
Andrew Hartley
Elma