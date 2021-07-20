Letter: Carbon freedom should spare the environment

Bright, bright, bright, the sign screams at walkers and bike riders on the Amherst Bike Path.

Conceptually I understand the necessity of solar energy. Solar panels are an important step in securing electric grid carbon freedom. However, by erecting thousands of eight-foot-high solar panels in the middle of our ever-diminishing Amherst green space the University at Buffalo has committed an intolerable and unsightly act.

If UB is so dedicated to solar energy why have they not placed solar panels on their new football field house? Why are the on-campus student housing buildings not equipped with roof solar panels? Why have they not filled all available green space on campus with solar panels?

The Amherst Bike Path is or was a green treasure in the midst of expanding urban growth. It was a scenic environment to walk, ride a bike and enjoy nature. Now that beautiful green space is dramatically compromised. Energy sustainability should not come at the expense of our green space visibility.

In the future I hope both UB and the elected leaders of Amherst will use more discretion when selecting suitable sites for a vast accumulation of solar panels. Carbon freedom is a necessity, but it should not come at the expense of the very environment we are trying to protect.

David S. Walker

Amherst