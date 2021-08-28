Letter: Capitol rioters earned a just harsh punishment

Calling for criminal justice reform, Black Lives Matter was founded in July 2013 as a response to the brutal injustice against Trayvon Martin. The innocent African-American boy was murdered by a racist neighbor for “looking suspicious.”

Liberty and justice belong to all Americans equally, however legal standards for African-Americans have been shamefully unfair. An appeal is found in each verse of “America, the Beautiful” by Katharine Lee Bates: “America, America, God shed his grace on thee… may God thy gold refine…God mend thine every flaw…”

God helps those who help themselves, therefore America must mend the justice system’s flaws, ensuring liberty and justice for all.

Commencing in 2014, the movement of Blue Lives Matter has advocated for employing hate crime statutes against those who attack and kill police officers. Louisiana has a state law to that effect and Florida’s HB1 legislation protects innocent citizens, especially police, against vicious rioters, looters and other forms of violence. Now, 2021 requires all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C., to follow suit starting with the vicious Capitol rioters. Inconsistency is unacceptable and inequality is un-American.