Letter: Capitol rioters earned a just harsh punishment

Calling for criminal justice reform, Black Lives Matter was founded in July 2013 as a response to the brutal injustice against Trayvon Martin. The innocent African-American boy was murdered by a racist neighbor for “looking suspicious.”
Liberty and justice belong to all Americans equally, however legal standards for African-Americans have been shamefully unfair. An appeal is found in each verse of “America, the Beautiful” by Katharine Lee Bates: “America, America, God shed his grace on thee… may God thy gold refine…God mend thine every flaw…”
God helps those who help themselves, therefore America must mend the justice system’s flaws, ensuring liberty and justice for all.
Commencing in 2014, the movement of Blue Lives Matter has advocated for employing hate crime statutes against those who attack and kill police officers. Louisiana has a state law to that effect and Florida’s HB1 legislation protects innocent citizens, especially police, against vicious rioters, looters and other forms of violence. Now, 2021 requires all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C., to follow suit starting with the vicious Capitol rioters. Inconsistency is unacceptable and inequality is un-American.
In 1814, Francis Scott Key was held captive by a foreign enemy who bombarded his capital. Foreign terrorists again destroyed American lives on American soil in Pearl Harbor and 9/11. On Jan. 6, 2021, American lawmakers and law enforcement were held captive by foes from within who caused more than $30 million in damage. Down, down with those traitors who defiled the land and face of liberty.
Liberty has nursed a viper in her bosom. Therefore, brave, conscientious patriots from both sides of the aisle must crush the serpents with their legal heels. The Capitol rioters committed treason, hence deserve to hang by the gallows of their own creation. The Capitol rioters were hirelings and slaves of a maniacal knave and their blood should wash out their foul footsteps’ pollution.
Deepanita J. Chakraborty
Williamsville