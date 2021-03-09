Letter: Capitol riot should teach Americans to remain united

Having witnessed the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol I felt sad for everyone involved. The news showed many “bad” people doing bad things that day. Yet I believe the majority of those marching to stop an election result were decent American people who love America and believed they were being cheated. They acted on their love for America in full belief and trust of one person, One guy.

I am sad to see how millions of decent people can be led astray by only one person. I saw it before in Germany and with Jim Jones. Let’s realize most of us love our home and country. To save it we need to watch for those who would take it over from within, by breaking its traditions of law, order, policy and respect. No one person should be allowed to spread propaganda against our system of free law and order, nor should any group be allowed to threaten people and scare kids with guns. Mutual respect for each other is the only way we live true for who we are – free Americans.

Other countries do not have what we do. When we turn from our traditions and values of law and order, we throw away the rules of society that define our nation’s heartbeat. Let’s learn from the past few years that divided, a nation falls. We are all Americans here. Let’s look at each other and start acting like it again.

Robert Baker

Lockport