Letter: Capitol riot proves stranger than fiction

Following the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol, the worldwide web kicked into high gear and began identifying the thugs who overwhelmed police and infested the congressional buildings in Washington D.C. It didn’t take long for them to finger the seditionist ringleaders who, I am sure, were already on some FBI watchlist. The shocking aspect of all this is the fact how easily they overwhelmed the police and then, after occupying and looting the buildings, could exit freely, some even stopping to pose with law enforcement for selfies. Selfies.

Enter Rod Serling: “Imagine if you will, well known rightwing thugs mobilized and encouraged by the outgoing President of the United States being permitted to forcibly enter the hallowed halls of government and trash it in front of billions of viewers. Imagine still that they did so unimpaired by police, riot enforcement or the National Guard and exited without fear of arrest.”