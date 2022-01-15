Letter: Capitol riot consequences could have been much worse

I’m reading various genres of articles that suggest what may have been the outcome if the Jan. 6 terrorist attack on our Capitol had been planned and executed by people of color. What do you think would have been the consequences if people whose skin color were brown or black (with a sprinkling of white progressives) showed up to violently protest an election supposedly stolen by the Republicans? My thoughts are that Donald Trump would unquestionably have had the National Guard there, well beforehand, readied with live ammo to quell the seditious, Antifa/Black Lives Matter rebellion in its tracks. He would have quickly cleaned up the mess (aka, Tiananmen Square) hosing-off the bloodstains to wipe out any reminder of what had happened. It would have been a massacre.

Had minorities rather than white supremist and religious fanatics attacked, one year from that date would have brought us an even more emboldened Trump-redux, along with quick dystopian closures to major newspapers and any anti-Trump television stations, followed by a broad sweep to rid himself of what would be left of congressional detractors. His adoring minions would be overjoyed, if not awed, by the spectacle and the carnage. His visage would adorn the new flag at Mount Rushmore.