Letter: Capitol insurrection review surely should condemn Trump

“Donald Trump, the world’s most dangerous man.” That statement, made by psychologist Mary L. Trump, the president’s niece, was realized one year ago on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump incited a mob of his deluded followers by repeatedly lying to them about his election defeat. He urged them to charge into the Capitol building and take control, in order to obstruct the Electoral College count proceedings which would declare Joe Biden the next president. Havoc ensued. This was a blatant act of sedition by the president, an active incitement of insurrection which endangered our democracy, and cost the lives of at least four individuals. Donald Trump’s actions eerily resembled those of another dictator who destroyed his own country’s democracy. That maniac’s name was Adolph Hitler.