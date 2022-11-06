Letter: Cannabis use should not be demonized

Lets review that. How many overdose death have been from pot? How many muggers have attacked people to score weed money? Anybody know someone who, because he was stoned, got into a fistfight? How does it help our problems with crime, mental illness, drug addiction, fentanyl, and homelessness crises to be wasting time, manpower, prison space and resources to combat a substance that - at worst - temporarily makes the user silly, stupid and unmotivated?