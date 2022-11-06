Letter: Cannabis use should not be demonized

In a recent Ramirez cartoon he had Biden mentioning “Crime, mental illness, drug addiction, a fentanyl epidemic, a homeless crisis… I know lets decriminalize marijuana” and his assistant thinking “Are you high?"
Lets review that. How many overdose death have been from pot? How many muggers have attacked people to score weed money? Anybody know someone who, because he was stoned, got into a fistfight? How does it help our problems with crime, mental illness, drug addiction, fentanyl, and homelessness crises to be wasting time, manpower, prison space and resources to combat a substance that - at worst - temporarily makes the user silly, stupid and unmotivated?
Larry Schultz
Springville