 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Cannabis use should not be demonized

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

In a recent Ramirez cartoon he had Biden mentioning “Crime, mental illness, drug addiction, a fentanyl epidemic, a homeless crisis… I know lets decriminalize marijuana” and his assistant thinking “Are you high?"

Lets review that. How many overdose death have been from pot? How many muggers have attacked people to score weed money? Anybody know someone who, because he was stoned, got into a fistfight? How does it help our problems with crime, mental illness, drug addiction, fentanyl, and homelessness crises to be wasting time, manpower, prison space and resources to combat a substance that - at worst - temporarily makes the user silly, stupid and unmotivated?

Larry Schultz

Springville

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News